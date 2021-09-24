Gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster Gogi, 2 others at Delhi's Rohini court

In an incident that seemed a rip-off from a Bollywood potboiler, top Delhi gangster Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was shot dead in a courtroom on Friday by two assailants from a rival 'Tilu' gang, dressed in lawyers' robes.

The assailants suddenly whipped out the revolvers from under their lawyer's robes and opened fire at Gogi, who collapsed.

The police personnel who were guarding the gangster immediately retaliated and gunned down the assailants. "There was an exchange of 30-35 rounds of fire,’’ an eyewitness said. Result: There was utter chaos in the courtroom where the judge had commenced proceedings. A woman lawyer was injured in the firing after a bullet ricocheted off the floor and hit her.

The incident occurred at the Rohini court complex, where visitors must pass through a metal detector. A lawyer, who was inside the courtroom at the time of the incident, told IANS that everything happened in a jiffy.

Gogi, who was arrested by the Special Cell in April, was involved in the killing of a Haryana-based singer, who was gunned down by assailants in Panipat in 2017. Gogi carried a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh in Delhi and Rs 2.5 lakh in Haryana. He had a running feud with the rival gang since college days.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 11:29 PM IST