Fuel prices rise again for 2nd consecutive day, petrol at Rs 105.14 in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices rose again on Friday taking retail rates to record high levels across the country. Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol and diesel prices have increased by 35 paisa per litre to touch Rs 105.14 per litre and Rs 93.87 per litre, respectively.



In financial capital Mumbai, petrol became costlier by 34 paisa per litre to touch Rs 111.09 a litre on Friday, the highest across all the four metro cities. Diesel also costs Rs 101.77 for one litre in Mumbai.



The price hike on Friday is for the second consecutive day after the rates remained static on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Diesel prices have increased on 17 out of the last 21 days, pushing its retail price by Rs 5.25 per litre in Delhi. With diesel price rising sharply, the fuel is now available at over Rs 100 a litre in several parts of the country. This dubious distinction was earlier available to petrol that had crossed Rs 100 a litre mark across the country a few months earlier.



Petrol prices had been stable since September 5 but oil companies finally raised its pump prices last week and this week. Petrol prices have also risen on 14 of the previous 17 days, hiking its pump price by Rs 3.95 per litre.



Crude price has been on a surge, surpassing a three-year high level of over $84.5 a barrel now. Since September 5, when both petrol and diesel prices were revised, the price of petrol and diesel in the international market is higher by around $9-10 per barrel as compared to average prices during August.



ALSO READ Rahul slams govt over petrol, diesel prices hike

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 11:05 PM IST