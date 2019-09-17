Disappeared 52-year-old man reunites with family after Rishikesh sojourn

New Delhi: A 52-year-old man, Gautam Gupta was reunited with his family after he went missing from Pitampura here a few days ago. He had allegedly traveled out of the city to Rishikesh on his own accord to gain some 'peace'.

Gautam's wife, Monika Gupta had apprised the police of her missing husband at Maurya Enclave Police Station. He had gone missing on September 11.

The case was assigned to the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Ved Prakash who immediately collected Gautam's basic details and carried out a search operation under the close supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Maurya Enclave.

"During the investigation, Prakash learned that on September 11, Gautam forgot both his phones at home. Prakash analysed the CCTV footages of the locality and it was discovered that Gautam boarded a metro station to Ghaziabad, from Kohat Enclave metro station in the morning," a statement released by the police said.

"Based on the CCTV footages, police further discovered that Gautam was later seen entering the ISBT bust stop and he headed towards the stop from where buses heading to Uttarakhand were parked," it added.

"Subsequently, Prakash along with Gautam's family members left for Haridwar and kept a track of all the CCTV footages that were checked on the way. Gautam was again seen at Haridwar bus stop, in one of the footages. Later he was found at hotel Maheswar Palace there but the police couldn't catch him as he had already left the hotel by then," police further said.

However, on analysing relevant CCTV footages of the entry and exit points, Gautam was located in Rishikesh.

"Gautam was found in a hotel located on Badrinath Road on September 15 and he was taken back to Delhi safely. As per Gautam's statement, he had left the city on his own accord to gain some peace. There's no apparent foul play in this case and Gautam has been reunited with his family members," said police.