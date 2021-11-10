Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital remained in the "very poor" category on Wednesday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 382, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the forecasting body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

On Tuesday, the air quality of the national capital was in the 'very poor' category with AQI standing at 372.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday suggested measures to tackle air pollution in Delhi-NCR through the implementation of a Graded Response Action Plan for the city.

Increasing frequency of mechanised cleaning of road and sprinkling of water on roads, identifying road stretches with high dust generation, ensuring that all brick kilns remain closed in Delhi-NCR as per the directions of National Green Tribunal were some of the measures mentioned in the CPCB order copy.

The official notification further asked the officials concerned to ensure that all hot mix plants and stone crushers in Delhi-NCR remain closed. It further directed to maximise the generation of power from existing natural gas-based plants to reduce the operation of coal-based power plants in the NCR (Badarpur power plant already shut down).

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has blamed stubble burning in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh behind the rise in air pollution in the national capital.

After Diwali, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) turned "hazardous" in the national capital and the AQI touched 503. Following this, the Delhi government also banned 92 construction sites in the national capital for violating dust norms on Saturday.

Published on: Wednesday, November 10, 2021, 07:14 AM IST