Delhi's air quality deteriorates to 'very poor' category, AQI at 316; Mumbai, Pune remain in 'poor' category

New Delhi: The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital on Tuessday morning slipped to 316 in the 'very poor' category, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Meanwhile, air quality in Mumbai and Pune remained in the 'poor category' amid harsh winters.

Delhi’s witnessed a slight improvement in air quality on Monday as it remained in the `poor` category for the second consecutive day with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290.

Earlier on Monday, the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi NCR, and adjoining areas (CAQM) allowed entry of all trucks and lifted the ban on construction activities.

After air quality had deteriorated and following the Supreme Court directions, CAQM had continued to ban the construction and demolition (C&D) activities in Delhi NCR since November 27.

For majority C&D projects, work would be allowed to resume provided the proponents followed dust control norms, the CAQM order on Monday said.

The decision is prompted by the significant improvement in air quality in NCR over the last three days.

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 07:48 AM IST