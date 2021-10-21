Delhi: Two people stabbed over money dispute in Badli; 2 accused arrested from Uttar Pradesh

A man and his friend were stabbed by five persons in Delhi's Samaypur Badli over a money dispute, police said on Thursday.

Two people have been arrested from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh in the matter, it said. The victims have been identified as Puneet Sharma and Rupinder Dahiya.

As per the medico-legal report obtained by the police, Sharma received three wounds and Dahiya two.

According to police, Dahiya had loaned a sum of Rs 22,000 to one Gaurav Tyagi of Prahladpur village who was known to Sharma.

As per their pact, Tyagi was supposed to return the sum in first week of October, but when the time came stopped taking Dahiya's calls. The incident took place on Monday when Dahiya demanded his money back once more.

Following a heated argument over the phone, Tyagi asked Dahiya to come over to his house to collect the money.

Dahiya, accompanied by Sharma, went to Tyagi's house in Badli, and when the two were in staircase they were attacked with knives by five people, who fled after seriously wounding them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said.

The other four assailants were identified as Arvind, Ankit, Aman Tripathi and Ankesh, all Tyagi's friends, police said.

On the basis of Dahiya's statement, a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Samaypur Badli police station, police said.

During its investigation, police checked the CCTV cameras of the area and through surveillance came to know that two of the accused had fled to Mathura.

A police team went to Mathura and nabbed Vivekanand alias Aman (20), a resident of Swaroop Nagar, and Ankesh (20), a resident of Badli village, the DCP said.

The accused admitted their involvement in the incident and also of their three associates who are absconding, police said.

Efforts are on to nab them too, it said.

ALSO READ Delhi: Jilted lover stabs woman to death in Dwarka area

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 04:47 PM IST