Delhi: Jilted lover stabs woman to death in Dwarka area

A man allegedly stabbed a woman to death on Matiala Road in Delhi's Dwarka area, official sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the accused was a former boyfriend of the 22-year-old victim. The incident occurred on Monday evening when the suspect contacted the victim through common friends and called her to meet him

Family sources said the victim left the house before 12 a.m, informing her parents that she will stay at her friend's place.

As she met the accused, in a fit of anger he allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead due to excessive blood loss.

Sources said the woman and the accused were earlier in a relationship, however, they broke up some time ago. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect committed the murder after facing rejection by the woman. "More angles to the crime are being investigated," they added.

Family sources said that three youth had been harassing the girl for some time. "A manhunt has been launched to nab all accused," official sources added.

According to recent data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the national capital recorded the highest number of crimes against women among all metropolitan cities in the country.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:28 PM IST