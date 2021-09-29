Delhi schools for classes 6-8 likely to reopen after festive season: L-G Anil Baijal

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday stated that schools for classes 6-8 are likely to open after the festive season. The DDMA also mandated COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming Dussehra and Durga Puja festivals.

"At a meeting of DDMA, it was decided to consider opening middle school classes 6-8, after the festive season as suggested by the experts,"ANI quoted Delhi LG Anil Baijal saying.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Schools in the national capital for classes 9 to 12 re-opened on September 1 after a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Allowing only 50 per cent students per classroom, mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangement and avoiding routine guest visits were among the guidelines announced by the DDMA for reopening of schools and colleges from September 1.

The DDMA also barred students, teachers and non-teaching staff living in Covid containment zones from entering the schools and colleges.

While the government has noted that the vaccination centres and activities like ration distribution which were going on in different schools will continue, the DDMA said the area being used for these activities should be separated from the area which will be used for academic activities.

Meanwhile, the national capital reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and two fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the official health bulletin on Tuesday. The city added a total of 14,38,780 cumulative COVID cases with 373 active cases. Of the active cases, 105 individuals have opted for home isolation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 07:09 PM IST