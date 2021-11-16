Delhi riots: Facebook India officials to appear before Delhi assembly panel on November 18

New Delhi: Facebook India's Public Policy Director Shivnath Thukral and Director (Legal) GV Anand Bhushan will appear before Delhi Assembly's Committee on Peace and Harmony on November 18 in connection with the Delhi riots.

Thukral, in an official letter, wrote, "We again thank you for the opportunity to appear before the Committee on Peace and Harmony ("Committee") to provide our views to assist the Committee in its 'aims to recommend preventative and remedial measures concerning issues of governance, social cohesion, unity, brotherhood and peace' and 'to strengthen overall social and economic development' through communal harmony. Facebook shares the Committee's aim to improve harmony among religious communities, linguistic communities, and social groups." The following senior representatives shall appear before the Committee on November 18, 2021 on behalf of Facebook: Shivnath Thukral and GV Anand Bhushan, the official communique said.

As per Facebook India, this letter was issued without prejudice to and expressly reserving, any and all rights available to Facebook under the Judgment and the law.

In February 2020, violence took place in the northeast area of Delhi between groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. Following this, the Peace and Harmony Committee (Committee) was constituted by the Delhi Legislative Assembly to probe the Delhi riots of February 2020.

The Supreme Court on July 9 this year held the Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony committee's right to question Facebook India officials as valid.

On October 29 this year, Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on 'Peace and Harmony' decided to call upon Facebook India to send an appropriate senior representative on "role of social media in curbing the spread of false and malicious messages which can fan disharmony and affect peace".

The committee is chaired by AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 05:17 PM IST