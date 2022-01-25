Delhi reports 6,028 COVID-19 cases; positivity rate declines to 10.55%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 6,028 new Covid cases and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 10.51 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

The health bulletin showed 42,607 Covid tests were conducted in the capital the previous day as compared to 48,844 on Monday.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been declining after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The capital had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 15, the highest so far in the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Delhi had on Monday reported 5,760 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.79 per cent and 30 deaths due to the infection. It took just 10 days for cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

The capital on Saturday recorded 45 deaths due to Covid, the highest since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positivity rate of 16.36 per cent.

On Friday, the city logged 10,756 cases with a positivity rate of 18.04 per cent and 38 deaths.

As many as 543 people have succumbed to Covid in the national capital so far in January.

However, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and officials have maintained that most patients had comorbidities, such as cancer, liver or kidney diseases, and Covid wasn't the primary reason for deaths this time.

There are 15,411 beds for Covid patients in Delhi hospitals and 2,394 (15.53 per cent) of them are occupied.

The bulletin stated that the number of Covid patients in hospitals has dropped from 2,624 on January 19 to 2,290 on Monday.

Currently, 160 patients are on ventilator support.

There are 42,010 active Covid cases in Delhi. Of these, 33,602 patients are recovering in home isolation, it said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 07:01 PM IST