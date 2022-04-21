Delhi: Precautionary Covid dose to be available for free for beneficiaries aged between 18 to 59 at govt vaccination centres

The Delhi government on Thursday announced that the precautionary dose of Covid-19 shall be available for free to all eligible beneficiaries of 18 to 59 years age group in all government vaccination centres.

The government released an official notice in the matter and stated some key points for strict compliance.

All persons aged above 18 years and up to 59 years will now be eligible for precaution dose at Government CVCs free of cost in addition to the HCW, FLW and 60+ years beneficiaries. The provision of paid precaution dose in Private CVCs will also continue to be available.

Necessary changes in Co-WIN have been made for Delhi wherein, both online appointment and walk-in appointment will be available.

Same vaccine as used for previous doses will be used for Precaution dose. Eligibility will be after completion of 9 months (Le. 39 weeks) from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

It is not necessary to register any citizen afresh for administration of Precaution dose (and for 2nd dose). In order to adhere to the vaccination protocol specified by MoHFW, Gol, the verifier /vaccinator must locate the existing vaccination record of the beneficiary, verify the document, administer the dose upon successful verification and record the vaccination.

Vaccination teams are responsible for correctly recording the details of the vaccination and must take care to avoid any errors in recording. The verifier/vaccinator should confirm from the citizen if the information available in the Co-WIN system is correct or not and must make updates in information, if necessary. Further correction requests (viz, two 1st dose certificates, incorrect vaccination dates etc.), can be initiated by the beneficiary through "raise an issue" tab in selfregistration.cowin.gov.in and facilitation regarding the same is to be done on-site by the CVCS.

