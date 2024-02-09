Delhi Police SHO's Son Brutally Beaten Up At Shyam Lal College, Shocking Video Surfaces

In a disturbing incident captured on CCTV, a violent assault involving the son of a Delhi Police SHO has surfaced, raising concerns over law enforcement and accountability. The victim, identified as Bharat, a student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree at Shyam Lal College in Delhi's Shahdara, endured a vicious attack in the premises. Despite clear evidence from the surveillance footage, authorities have faced criticism for their apparent negligence and delay in taking action.

The assault, marked by its brutality, took place on February 5th, as depicted in the footage. The video showed several boys beating and kicking Bharat as he lay on the ground.

Similar case reported last week

Last week, an 11-year-old boy has died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi after he was allegedly beaten up by senior students of his school. The incident happened on January 20 and the victim's father has claimed there was medical negligence in the matter.

Last week, an 11-year-old boy died during treatment at a hospital in Delhi after reportedly being beaten up by senior students of his school. The incident occurred on January 20, and the victim's father alleged medical negligence in the matter.

According to the victim's father, the boy informed his family upon returning from school on January 11 that he had been assaulted by some senior students. The 11-year-old reported experiencing an injury to his left knee.

On January 20, as the boy's condition worsened, his family brought him to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. Unfortunately, he passed away the same day while undergoing treatment.

A medical board, formed specifically for the purpose, conducted a post-mortem examination, which was recorded on video and in photographs. According to the findings of the post-mortem, the cause of death was determined to be septicaemic shock resulting from blunt force trauma to the boy's left knee.