Delhi: One killed, two injured after part of under-construction building collapses in Mundka | Photo: ANI

Delhi: A 24-year-old labourer died and two others were injured on Friday evening after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Firni Road, Mundka.

The fire officials said they received the information regarding the incident at 5.24 pm, following which four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The building was being constructed on an area of 250-300 square yards belonging to one Kapil, who along with his cousin Subhash took the labourer, Manas, resident of Prem Nagar-II, to Sonia Gandhi Hospital at Nangloi. He was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

The two injured were identified as Gareeb Shah (54) and his son Sachin Kumar, residents of Bhagat Singh park, Mundka. They were taken to SGM Hospital where they are being medically examined, the DCP said.

Meanwhile, SDM (Punjabi Bagh) Gurpreet Singh said the building didn't have any construction permission from MCD.

"It doesn't have any construction permission from MCD. It was an illegal construction. One person died and two injured have been shifted to hospital," she said.

(With PTI inputs)