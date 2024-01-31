 Delhi News: Brave Class 12 Student Chases & Catches Phone Snatcher In Keshav Puram
HomeDelhiDelhi News: Brave Class 12 Student Chases & Catches Phone Snatcher In Keshav Puram

Delhi News: Brave Class 12 Student Chases & Catches Phone Snatcher In Keshav Puram

According to police, the thief, riding a motorcycle, attempted to flee with her phone, but the girl raised an alarm and pursued him.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

A class 12 girl foiled a phone thief's attempt to escape by chasing and apprehending him on Monday in Keshav puram area of Delhi. According to police, the thief, riding a motorcycle, attempted to flee with her phone, but the girl raised an alarm and pursued him.

Startled, the thief lost control of his bike and fell, eventually being captured with the assistance of bystanders. The girl recounted to the police that while she was conversing on her phone en route to her tuition class around 3:45 pm on Monday, the thief snatched it from her grasp.

A case has been filed.

Phone snatching menace grips NCR

There have been several incidents of phone snatching incident in the National capital region (NCR).

Recently, a 43-year-old woman pursued and apprehended a thief who was attempting to escape with her phone on Republic Day.

In Gurgaon, a student's report regarding two unidentified men on a scooter stealing her phone prompted the police to apprehend a repeat offender with a record of 16 criminal cases.

Earlier in December, two were arrested for snatching a woman’s mobile phone on the premises of Jafrabad metro station.

