 Delhi News: 8 Injured After Temporary Structure Collapses At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium; Visuals Surface
Video footage from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium depicted police officers present at the location.

Tejas JoshiUpdated: Saturday, February 17, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
article-image

A temporary stage collapse at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday resulted in injuries to at least eight individuals, while two others were safely rescued. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Gate Number 2 of the stadium, where ongoing work was being conducted.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, a team comprising Delhi Police and fire department personnel promptly arrived at the scene.

article-image

A Delhi Police official confirmed that the injured individuals were transported to a hospital, while a search operation at the site was actively underway.

