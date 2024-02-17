Delhi News: 8 Injured After Temporary Structure Collapses At Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium; Visuals Surface

A temporary stage collapse at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday resulted in injuries to at least eight individuals, while two others were safely rescued. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Gate Number 2 of the stadium, where ongoing work was being conducted.

Upon receiving notification of the incident, a team comprising Delhi Police and fire department personnel promptly arrived at the scene.

Video footage from the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium depicted police officers present at the location.

#WATCH | Police say more than 8 people have been injured after a temporary structure installed near Gate number 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru stadium collapsed pic.twitter.com/Dc5sZTwqyb — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2024

A Delhi Police official confirmed that the injured individuals were transported to a hospital, while a search operation at the site was actively underway.