Delhi Minor Girl Rape Case: Premoday Khakha 'Underwent Vasectomy 20 Yrs Ago', Accused's Lawyer Makes Sensational Claim (WATCH)

Accused Premoday Khakha and his wife detained by police. |

The prime accused in the Delhi minor girl rape case, Premoday Khakha's lawyer on Tuesday made a sensational claim and rubbished the reports of the victim's pregnancy by saying that his client had undergone Vasectomy almost two decades ago.

Suspended Delhi government officer Khakha is accused of repeatedly raping and impregnating the minor daughter of his deceased friend.

His wife, Seema Rani, has also been charged with giving the girl medicines to terminate her pregnancy several times.

Khakha and his wife Seema Rani are both currently in judicial custody. Their made

"We are ready to face any challenge. Allegations of pregnancy against him are false and baseless as he underwent Vasectomy 20 years ago," said Umashankar Gautam, lawyer for Khakha and his wife.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Accused couple sent to judicial custody

The couple was arrested by Delhi police on Monday after grilling them for an hour at their residence in Burari.

The couple, who were allegedly in an "open relationship", were going to meet a lawyer and planning to seek anticipatory bail from a court before they were arrested from near their house in Burari.

Case filed under POCSO Act

A case has been registered under provisions of the POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code sections 376(2)(f) (being a relative, guardian or teacher of, or a person in a position of trust or authority towards the woman, commits rape on such woman) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman), police said.

IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) have also been invoked in the case, police said.