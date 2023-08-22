Delhi Minor Girl Rape Case: CCTV Footage Shows Accused Premoday Khaka & Wife Trying To Escape To Evade Arrest (WATCH)

Premoday Khaka and his accused wife tried to escape to evade arrest |

In yet another development related to the Delhi minor girl rape case, the accused couple were seen trying to escape to evade arrest. The couple were eventually arrested after Delhi Police had reached their residence on Monday (August 21). The case has a Delhi government official identified as Premoday Khaka as main accused who (now suspended and arrested) raped and impregnated the minor daughter of a deceased friend and his wife gave the minor girl abortion pills. The girl is undergoing counselling in a hospital in Delhi. A CCTV footage of Monday morning showed the couple trying to escape as they had the whiff that they would be arrested.

Case sends shockwaves

The Delhi minor girl rape case involving an official of Women and Child Development (WCD) department shocked one and all as details of the case came into public knowledge on Monday (August 21). The matter also became a political issue with the BJP and AAP putting allegations on each other.

As the case became the talking point and started to get news media attention, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal ordered the suspension of the accused Delhi official.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police too reached the residence of the accused Delhi official and he along with his wife were detained after over an hour of questioning. Soon, both were arrested. Police said that the whole crime took place in several months between 2020 and 2021.

Police informs about background

Police came into action and revealed details about the background of the Delhi official accused of raping his deceased friend's minor daughter. Police said that the deceased father of the victim and accused Premoday Khaka had met at Burari church and with time, their families also got to know about each other. The girl used to call Premoday, the accused who raped her, as Mama (maternal uncle).

However, the victim girl was sent to live with Premoday by the girl's mother for a few months after the demise of the victim girl's father. This is when the crime occured.

Case filed

The Burari Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) after the victim's mother approached and filed a complaint against the accused official under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13.

