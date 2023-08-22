Delhi Minor Girl Rape Case: Accused Premoday Khakha Sent To One-Day Judicial Custody

Suspended Delhi government officer Premoday Khakha has been sent to one-day judicial custody for allegedly raping a minor girl in the national capital.

Khakha, an ex-cadre officer, is accused of repeatedly raping the teenage victim between November 2020 and January 2021.

His wife, Seema Rani, has also been charged with giving the girl medicines to terminate her pregnancy several times.

The victim is the daughter of Khakha's deceased friend. The girl is undergoing counselling in a hospital in Delhi.

"The two accused were arrested yesterday before sunset. The wife of the main accused has appeared in the court yesterday and was sent for judicial custody.

"Today the main accused, Premoday Khakha has also been sent to judicial custody after his appearance in the court... We are analysing the facts came up during investigation.

"Further investigation is underway," said DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi on Tuesday.

Cops arrested couple before they tried to flee

Both Khakha and his wife were arrested by Delhi police on Monday after questioning them for over an hour.

The couple, who were allegedly in an "open relationship", were going to meet a lawyer and planning to seek anticipatory bail from a court before they were arrested from near their house in Burari.

Shortly before Khakha was arrested in the case which was registered on August 13, Khakha was suspended from his post as deputy director in Women and Child Development (WCD) Department following a direction from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

