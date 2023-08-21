Delhi Minor Rape Case: Church Predator Premoday Khakha Was 'In Open Relationship', Shared Religious Content On Facebook

The Delhi government official who was booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months was arrested on Monday. His wife who had given abortion pills to the minor, also stands arrested.

A cursory glance of the sex pest Khaka's Facebook profile shows that he was in an open relationship. He frequently shared religious posts and appeared devout on public platforms.

Premoday Khakha was working as a deputy director in the Women and Child department of Delhi government. Khakha has been suspended now following Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's order.

Disturbing Inside Details

The whole story started in 2020 during the lockdown when the victim was merely 14. The girl and her parents went to a church in Burari near Delhi. There they met Khaka, who soon became a good friend of her father. Over time, their relationship developed and the girl's mother started calling the accused her ‘brother’ and the minor used to call him her 'Mama' (maternal uncle).

Soon tragedy struck and the girl's father lost his life, leaving his wife and daughter in deep pain. The father's death affected the girl and she became sad. Amidst this period, due to the mother's trust in Khaka, she requested him to temporarily shelter her daughter for a change of environment, thinking that her daughter's mental health might improve. As per news reports, on October 1, 2020 the Delhi govt official brought the minor girl home where she lived for almost four months. However, during her stay there, the girl’s condition did not improve and she told her mother that she wanted to come back and stay with her.

The 14-year-old girl returned home in January 2021. Soon, her mother started noticing that her condition worsened and she often got anxiety and panic attacks. Looking at her deteriorating condition, her mother took her to the hospital. During counselling, the girl revealed that she was raped by the man she used to call her ‘mama’. She also informed that she was pregnant after being raped multiple time and the accused's wife offered her medicines to terminate pregnancy. Soon after knowing all these shocking details, the victim's mother lodged a police complaint under relevant sections of the IPC.

Church 'Predator' Khakha

When FPJ tried to find out more details about Khakha, it came across his profile on Facebook. Premoday Khakha comes across as a deeply religious person, having shared multiple videos of prayers and hymns in the church. Khakha follows several pastors and evangelists on Facebook and routinely shared religious content.

Even his intro on Facebook reads a Bible verse, "John 14:21 Whoever keeps Jesus’s commands, loves Him, be loved by Him & Father and He’ll manifest in".

Incidentally, Khakha met the victim and her parents at a church in Burari, where the story with horrific ending began.

Khakha's Facebook profile has a Bible verse in intro |

Khakha with his wife at church. |

In an open relationship

According to Khakha's profile, he is currently serving as an Officer on Special Duty at the Office of the Hon’ble Minister, WCD, Delhi. He has previously held the position of Assistant Director at the Department of Women & Child Development under the Government of NCT of Delhi. He completed his education journey by attending Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Shramik High School in Ghato Tand in Jharkhand, followed by pursuing a Master's in Social Work (MSW) from the University of Delhi. Currently residing in Delhi, India, he originally hails from Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Interestingly, Khakha's profile says he is 'in an open relationship'.

An open relationship refers to the practice of maintaining multiple romantic or sexual partners simultaneously. This arrangement is based on mutual consent and involves a non-exclusive or non-monogamous agreement. Within this dynamic, either one or both partners partake in romantic or sexual interactions outside the confines of the relationship, with a strong emphasis on the importance of the agreed-upon terms.

Couple also booked under POCSO

The Delhi Police has taken further action by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against both the accused individual and his wife. The charges brought against them pertain to rape as per the guidelines outlined in the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Additionally, the wife is facing allegations for administering medication to terminate the pregnancy. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh, confirmed that an FIR has been officially recorded based on the survivor's report, and it falls within the framework of the POCSO Act.

“The survivor said that she started living with a family friend, her guardian, after her father’s death from October 2020 to February 2021. She was sexually harassed, physically molested and repeatedly raped by the uncle under whose care and guardianship she was staying at his house. The survivor started having anxiety bouts and was admitted to a hospital a week back,” a police official said.

The girl revealed about the sexual assault to doctors after extensive counseling. “She stated having panic attacks after undergoing the termination of pregnancy by the accused and his wife. A medical examination has been done and an investigation is on,” DCP Singh said.

“Details will be disclosed after recording the judicial statement in front of the magistrate. The survivor is still recovering and is under care. She is a minor and a student,” he added.

DCP Singh informed that the victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"After registering the FIR, we filed an application in court on the second day itself to record the statement of the girl in front of the magistrate, but the doctor refused permission, saying she was not in the right mental condition," DCP Singh added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)