'NCPCR Allowed But DCW Not': Swati Maliwal Denied From Meeting Delhi Rape Victim, Sleeps Outside Hospital; Visuals Surface

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Stopped From Meeting Delhi Rape Victim | ANI

New Delhi: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal sat on a dharna at the hospital after she was stopped from meeting the minor who was sexually assaulted by a senior Delhi government official. The minor has been sexually assaulted for several months resulting in her pregnancy. Earlier Delhi Police on Monday arrested a government official and his wife in a case of sexual assault on a minor.

"I am here since morning but till now Delhi police have not allowed me to meet the survivor and her family. NCPCR was allowed but DCW is not being allowed. I will not go until they allow me to meet the survivor. I want to know whether she is getting all possible help or not, whether she is getting proper treatment or not," the DCW chief said. The two accused have been identified as Premoday Khakha (51) and Seema Rani (50).

"In the case of sexual assault with a minor, we have arrested two persons. One of them is Premoday Khakha, 51 years old, is a Deputy Director in the Department of Women and Child Development of GNCT and the second accused is his wife, Seema Rani, 50 years old," DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

According to police following the death of her father, who was also a Delhi government employee, the minor was living with the accused in Burari from October 2020 to February 2021. Delhi Government on Monday suspended the official accused of raping a minor victim.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, Premoday Khakha, Assistant Director is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect," an official order issued by Delhi Government read.

The order comes after the official was booked for allegedly raping his deceased friend's minor daughter for several months, resulting in her pregnancy.

