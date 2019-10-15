Delhi Metro operations affected for third time in a day

New Delhi: Normal services were affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line on Tuesday, making it the third time in a day that operations have been affected across the network.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), there was a "delay in service" from Janakpuri West to Dwarka Sector 21 stretch. "Blue Line Update -- Delay in service from Janakpuri West to Dwarka Sector 21," the DMRC tweeted.

However, after some time, the metro train operator said that operations have resumed and requested commuters to allow some extra time for the bunching of trains to clear.

"Blue Line Update -- Normal service has resumed. Please allow some extra time for the bunching of trains to clear," the DMRC said in a follow-up tweet. Normal services were reported on all other lines.

Earlier in the day, a 40-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping on the road from the railing at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station on the Blue Line.

Police had rushed him a hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead. The deceased was identified as Rajiv and was said to be a resident of Uttam Nagar in west Delhi.

There was a delay in services reported between Qutub Minar and Huda City Centre section of the Yellow Line, affecting hundreds of passengers during morning peak-hour.