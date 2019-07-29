Delhi: Man arrested with illegal pistol by Railway Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Railway Police has arrested a man with an illegal pistol using which he extorted money from people to fund his drug habits, police said on Monday.

Sahil (23), a resident of Ashram, was nabbed last week when a police team was patrolling the railway tracks near the Ashram flyover, they said. A country-made pistol along with two live cartridges were recovered from him, police said.

According to police, Sahil had purchased the pistol with an intension to target the railway passengers to extort money from them.

"During interrogation, Sahil disclosed that he had purchased the pistol from a drug addict whom he met near Sarai Kale Khan. On the day he was caught, he had come with an intention to rob someone to fund his drug addiction," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Dinesh Kumar Gupta said.

Sahil was arrested last year in connection with a theft case in Sun Light Colony, police said.