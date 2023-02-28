Delhi Liquor Policy case: Arrested Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain resign from state cabinet

Delhi excise policy case: Questioning begins of Manish Sisodia, section 144 imposed around CBI HQ |

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has submitted his resignation from the post in the state cabinet following his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case related to the liquor policy scam in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted Sisodia's resignation.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who is lodged in Tihar Jail in the same case, also submitted his resignation and it was accepted by Kejriwal.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on Sunday and the Supreme Court refused to entertain his bail application in the matter.

The top court suggested Sisodia to move the Delhi HC which the Aam Aadmi Party plans to do soon.

The top court said there are enough legal remedies available to him and there is no requirement to come to SC directly.

"Our doors are open, but we are not ready to entertain. This will be a very bad precedent," the SC bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.

Big blow to AAP

As deputy CM, Manish Sisodia holds 18 portfolios in the Delhi government, assuming Satyendra’s Jain’s portfolios too. The Delhi budget is round the corner and the absence of the finance minister will be felt.

The governance of Delhi has been largely left in the hands of Sisodia while Kejriwal focuses on his role as AAP convenor, trying to expand the party’s base. He is constantly on the move trying to make inroads in states where the party has little or no presence.

The taint of corruption that is now dogging its ministers will hit the AAP hard, especially with the Delhi BJP proclaiming that it is Kejriwal who will next face the long arm of the law.

AAP says Sisodia is innocent

The AAP maintains that he is innocent and that the action against Sisodia is at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party which is in the Opposition in Delhi.

The AAP has accused the central agencies of being hand in glove with the Union government to take down political adversaries.