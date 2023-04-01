 Delhi: Lawyer shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka, probe on
e-Paper Get App
HomeDelhiDelhi: Lawyer shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka, probe on

Delhi: Lawyer shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka, probe on

The incident happened at around 4:30 pm on Saturday in the Dwarka-1 area in Delhi, when the victim was travelling in a car.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A lawyer was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in New Delhi's Dwarka area on Saturday, said police.

The victim has been identified as Virender Kumar.

The incident happened at around 4:30 pm on Saturday in the Dwarka-1 area in Delhi, when the victim was travelling in a car.

The police said that the lawyer was also attacked before. Police are probing the matter from all angles.

Further details are awaited.

Read Also
Petrol, diesel prices, April 1: Check rates in Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai and other cities
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Lawyer shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka, probe on

Delhi: Lawyer shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka, probe on

Delhi siblings killed by stray dogs: Autopsy report reveals bite injuries and puncture wounds:...

Delhi siblings killed by stray dogs: Autopsy report reveals bite injuries and puncture wounds:...

Heavy rain & thunderstorms affects Delhi air traffic, at least 22 flights diverted as airlines issue...

Heavy rain & thunderstorms affects Delhi air traffic, at least 22 flights diverted as airlines issue...

After reports of sexual harassment at IP college, DCW sends notice to Delhi Police

After reports of sexual harassment at IP college, DCW sends notice to Delhi Police

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre as law student files plea on 10% quota for EWS students in Jamia...

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre as law student files plea on 10% quota for EWS students in Jamia...