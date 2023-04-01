Delhi: Lawyer shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Dwarka, probe on

A lawyer was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in New Delhi's Dwarka area on Saturday, said police.
The victim has been identified as Virender Kumar.
The incident happened at around 4:30 pm on Saturday in the Dwarka-1 area in Delhi, when the victim was travelling in a car.
The police said that the lawyer was also attacked before. Police are probing the matter from all angles.
Further details are awaited.
