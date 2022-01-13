Delhi is expected to report around 27,500 COVID-19 cases today, says health minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that Delhi is expected to report around 27,500 COVID-19 cases today.

Hospitalisation rate due to coronavirus infection in the city has remained stable but the cases and the positivity rate have seen an increase, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

"Delhi is expected to report around 27,500 COVID cases today as well. The rate of hospital admissions among COVID patients is stagnant for the last 4 days, which is a good sign. Bed occupancy stands at 15%... There is no plan of lockdown," he said.

"Data indicates that the number of COVID cases will go down soon," Satyendar Jain added.

The minister said the death audit committee, which met on Wednesday, found that the fatalities have mostly occurred among those with comorbid conditions.

Jain said the cases might start declining soon. "Hospital admissions have stabilised over the last four days. Cases are increasing but the hospital admission rate has not increased in the same proportion.The hospital admission rate when 27,000 cases are being reported is the same as the time when 10,000 cases were logged. The stable hospital admission rate is an indication that the wave has plateaued," he told reporters.

Delhi reported 27,561 Covid cases, the second-highest single-day rise since the pandemic began, and 40 deaths on Wednesday while the positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 12:19 PM IST