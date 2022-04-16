Delhi Hanuman Jayanti violence: Lt Guv Anil Bijal talks to CM Arvind Kejriwal; appeals to people to maintain peace

After violence broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday, the national capital' Lt Governor has condemned the incidents of violence and stone-pelting in the national capital as unfortunate and said that none behind these activities will be spared.

"He also took stock of the situation along with CP, Delhi and has appealed to the people to maintain peace," the governor's office added.

Additionally, the governor has directed all possible help be provided to the injured Police personnel apart from civilians who suffered injuries in the scuffle.

The governor has also spoken to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said the situation is under control and adequate additional force has been deployed in Jahangirpuri and other sensitive areas.

Senior officers have been asked to remain in the field and closely supervise the law and order situation and undertake patrolling. Citizens are requested not to pay heed to rumours and fake news on social media, he tweeted.

Police personnel who were present on the spot were injured as they tried to stop the violence, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to the Commissioner of Police and Special Commissioner (law and order) and directed them to take all necessary action following the violence, sources said.

The Delhi Police has also apprised the top functionaries of the Union Home Ministry.

The home ministry is keeping a close watch on the situation and gave necessary directions to the Delhi Police, the sources said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it is the Centre's responsibility to ensure peace is maintained in the national capital.

''I also appeal to the people to maintain peace and order," he told reporters.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:21 PM IST