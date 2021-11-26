e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:35 PM IST

Delhi govt to hold meeting over threat of new COVID-19 variant from African countries, says Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government has called a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to discuss steps that need to be taken in view of threat of a new COVID-19 variant from African countries, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

The Centre had on Thursday asked all states and union territories to conduct rigorous screening and testing of all international travellers coming from or transiting through South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana, where a new COVID-19 variant of serious public health implications has been reported.

"In view of the threat from new COVID-19 variant from African countries, we have requested experts to make a presentation to the DDMA on Monday and suggest what steps we should take. We will take all steps necessary to protect you and your family," he tweeted.

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 01:35 PM IST
