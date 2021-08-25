e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday,August 25, 2021, 05:01 PM IST

Delhi govt to come out with 'most progressive' film policy to boost entertainment industry: CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

The Delhi government will soon come out with "the most progressive" film policy in the country that will provide a massive boost to the entertainment industry, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

The policy is in advanced stages and it will get the cabinet clearance very soon, the chief minister told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

"After studying the film policies of various states, I believe it will be the most progressive film policy that will give a massive boost to the entire entertainment industry," he said.

The entertainment industry passed through a very bad phase during the COVID-19 pandemic, Kejriwal said, adding that it was severely hit, triggering livelihood issues.

He hoped that things will change for good and the entertainment industry as well as other sectors will come back on the track

FPJ Legal: State govt to enact laws to regulate online games, Centre to Delhi High Court

