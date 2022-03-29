e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Four people trapped in sewer line in Rohini Sector 16; rescue operation underway

Delhi: Four people trapped in sewer line in Rohini Sector 16; rescue operation underway

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:42 PM IST

Advertisement

Four people were trapped on Tuesday in a sewer line in Delhi's Rohini Sector 16.

According to news agency ANI, a rescue operation underway with fire tenders at the spot.

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:42 PM IST