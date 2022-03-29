Delhi: Four people trapped in sewer line in Rohini Sector 16; rescue operation underway

Four people were trapped on Tuesday in a sewer line in Delhi's Rohini Sector 16.

According to news agency ANI, a rescue operation underway with fire tenders at the spot.

Further details awaited.

Delhi | Four people trapped in a sewer line in Rohini Sector 16. Rescue operation underway with fire tenders at the spot



Details awaited.



(Pic source: Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/8koyYimmV0 — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2022

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 08:42 PM IST