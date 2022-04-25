Delhi: Fire breaks out in more than 35 shanties in Jamia Nagar, no casualty reported

A fire broke out in about 35-40 shanties at Joga Bai Extention, Batla House, Jamia Nagar in Delhi. A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site while no casualty have been reported so far, Delhi Fire Service told news agency ANI.

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 05:34 PM IST