e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi: Fire breaks out in more than 35 shanties in Jamia Nagar, no casualty reported

Delhi: Fire breaks out in more than 35 shanties in Jamia Nagar, no casualty reported

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 05:34 PM IST

Representative pic
Representative pic
Advertisement

A fire broke out in about 35-40 shanties at Joga Bai Extention, Batla House, Jamia Nagar in Delhi. A total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the site while no casualty have been reported so far, Delhi Fire Service told news agency ANI.

Further details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 05:34 PM IST