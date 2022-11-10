Delhi excise policy scam: ED arrests two more persons

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Sharad Reddi and Vinay Babu in the Excise policy scam case.
The development came days after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's aide, accused in Excise policy scam case Dinesh Arora turned approver in the case.
This is a breaking story, further details awaited
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)