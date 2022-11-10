e-Paper Get App
Delhi excise policy scam: ED arrests two more persons

Delhi excise policy scam: ED arrests two more persons

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Delhi excise policy scam: ED arrests two more persons | File
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday arrested Sharad Reddi and Vinay Babu in the Excise policy scam case.

The development came days after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's aide, accused in Excise policy scam case Dinesh Arora turned approver in the case.

This is a breaking story, further details awaited

