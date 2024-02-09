Delhi Crime: Gunmen Open Fire Inside Hair Salon To Kill 2, Horrifying Video Of 'Point Blank' Murder Surfaces

In the capital city of Delhi, criminal activities are on the rise, with gangs from various factions perpetrating major incidents regularly. A recent incident emerged from the Najafgarh area of rural Delhi, where unidentified criminals opened fire inside a hair saloon, creating panic throughout the locality. Tragically, two individuals lost their lives in the gunfire. Upon receiving the information, the police promptly arrived at the scene and initiated further investigation.

A shocking video depicting the incident has surfaced on social media, showing two gunmen entering the salon. One of the assailants is seen shooting a man at point-blank range, adding to the brutality of the incident.

(TW: Visuals could be disturbing for some users)

Motive for attack unknown

Dwarka DCP Ankit Singh confirmed the incident, stating that the police received a PCR call from the Najafgarh police station area. The caller reported that a young man had been shot inside a salon near Pillar No. 80. Shortly after, another call informed the police that two individuals with gunshot injuries had been brought to a hospital in the Mohan Garden area. Despite medical treatment, both individuals succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Sonu and Ashish.

Teams from the Crime Branch and the Special Cell have been summoned to the crime scene. Both teams are gathering evidence from inside the salon to reach the culprits. Currently, the motives behind the shooting and the identity of the assailants remain unknown, prompting further investigation into the incident.