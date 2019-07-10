Delhi Court defers Caravan defamation case till July 29

<p><strong>New Delhi:</strong> A Delhi court will on July 29 begin the cross examination of NSA Ajit Doval's son Vivek Doval in a criminal defamation case he has filed against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and Caravan magazine journalists.</p><p>Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal posted the cross examination for July 29, 30 and 31. The cross examination had to originally happen on July 10, 11 and 12.</p><p>Advocate Sonam Gupta is representing Vivek Doval. Vivek Doval had filed a criminal defamation case against Ramesh and two journalists from Caravan contending that they had damaged his reputation.</p><p>It followed an alleged defamatory article published in the Caravan magazine.The Caravan article claimed that Vivek Doval ran a hedge fund whose promoters were of dubious antecedents.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>