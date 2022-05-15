Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls meeting of AAP MLAs tomorrow over ongoing anti-encroachment drives

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will chair a meeting with all the MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on the ongoing anti-encroachment drives in Delhi at 11 am tomorrow, May 16th, reported news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to stop the "destruction" ensuing in the national capital due to the anti-encroachment drive by the BJP-ruled municipal bodies.

The deputy chief minister also slammed the "bulldozer politics" of the BJP and claimed that the civic bodies are planning to raze 63 lakh dwellings in the national capital.

"Of these, 60 lakh houses are in unauthorised colonies while the remaining three lakh are those where people have extended their balconies or covered them. We have learnt that notices have been sent to them," Sisodia said.

"This will lead to a huge destruction in the national capital. Almost 70 per cent of the population of Delhi will be rendered homeless," he added.

Hitting back at Sisodia, BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said the AAP leader was concerned over the demolition drive as bulldozers were being used to remove encroachments by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis "given shelter" by his party.

Gupta said, "I can understand your pain and panic because encroachments by Rohingyas and Bangladeshis are being removed who indulge in rioting and crimes, and are then given shelter by AAP leaders and MLAs."

Claiming that Sisodia was not at all worried about poor people, Gupta asked him to stop indulging in politics over the encroachment drive against Rohingyas and Bangladeshis.

"If you were concerned about the poor, you would have given slum dwellers pucca houses and provided them tap water, rations and helped them during the COVID-19 pandemic," the BJP leader said.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 05:26 PM IST