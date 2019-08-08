Delhi cabinet gives nod to 1.4 lakh more CCTV cameras

New Delhi: The Delhi cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to install 1.4 lakh more CCTV cameras in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the process of installing 1.4 lakh CCTV cameras across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi is already underway. Two thousand cameras are being installed in each constituency, he told reporters.

"Delhi has become the first city in the world where the government is installing nearly three lakh CCTVs in one go to ensure women safety and to provide a major push to infrastructure," Kejriwal said.

The decision to install 1.4 lakh additional CCTV cameras was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister. The public response about the installation of CCTV cameras has been "overwhelmingly positive", he said, adding that it is helping local authorities to nab thieves and miscreants.

The chief minister, however, pointed that 2,000 cameras in each assembly constituency may not suffice. "Today, the cabinet has approved the purchase of 1.4 lakh more CCTV cameras. The tender process will now follow and the additional 1.4 lakh cameras will also begin to be installed in the next three-four months," Kejriwal added.

He said that a total of 2.8 lakh CCTV cameras will be installed by the end of this year. "This was a major commitment of this government to the people. Whatever we can do towards ensuring women's security is being done by us. Just this one step will lead to a lower crime rate in the city," the chief minister also said.