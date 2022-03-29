Delhi: BJP Parliamentary meeting underway at Ambedkar centre, PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh attend

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party's Parliamentary meeting is currently underway at Ambedkar International Centre, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among those present.

MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal after the meeting said that the party MPs thanked PM Modi for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

The BJP has planned a range of activities, starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to party workers, to commemorate the party's Foundational Day on April 6.

The various events planned by BJP will take place for the entire week starting from April 6 and will conclude with the commemoration of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14.

"Hoist the party flag with the proper procedure at 9 am. Then, embark on a procession filled with patriotic songs and slogans. Be ready by 9.45 am to listen to PM Modi's address to party workers," reads the official release from the BJP to its worker.

The party workers are directed to organise various events on the block-level from April 6 to 14.

"Cleaning lakes, blood donation camps, health checkups and vaccinations camps" are among some of the events BJP workers have been asked to organize.

On April 14, party workers will celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti by organising various events in residential areas of the poor.

