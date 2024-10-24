Delhi AQI: City Ranks 'Very Poor' Air Quality Standards For Third Day In A Row; Check Out Temperatures & More

Delhi continues to be the worst capital city in air quality | X/ Canva

As Delhi moves closer to winter, the air quality is deteriorating and the pollution levels are increasing. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi rose to 340 on Thursday morning. For the third day in a row, the national capital has seen AQI levels exceeding 300, indicating very poor air quality. Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri continued to have the highest pollution levels with an AQI of 400, while Okhla saw an AQI of 328. The air quality index in the whole capital city was still very low on Thursday morning.

Delhi Pollution !!!

These photos taken 38 minutes apart…blue skies over Rajasthan vs brown over Delhi…a gas ⛽️ chamber #AQI #DelhiPollution #healthhazard #Aircraft pic.twitter.com/Em1oS7jr9a — Adil Nargolwala (@adilnargolwala) October 24, 2024

The primary impact of pollution in Delhi NCR, is on the health of the population. Generally, individuals visit India Gate in the early morning for strolls, workouts, and biking, but because of increasing pollution, it is mostly deserted. There has been a significant decrease in the number of people going out to exercise.

Data On AQI

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi experienced its most severe air quality on October 23, with pollution levels reaching the 'severe' category in several areas across the country.



In the winter months, Delhi faces intense pollution due to a mix of factors like low wind speeds, decreasing temperatures, high moisture levels, and the existence of pollution particles that serve as surfaces for condensation.



On October 21, CPCB implemented the second phase of GRAP, starting at 8am on Tuesday. During this phase, there will be a prohibition on the utilization of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and outdoor dining establishments, along with limitations on diesel generator sets, except for essential services.





GRAP II Implemented

Restrictions were put in place on Monday as part of the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Because of the unfavorable weather conditions, the Air Quality Index is expected to continue to be very poor in the upcoming days. At the same time, River Yamuna in the Kalindi Kunj area showed signs of air pollution with white toxic foam visible on Thursday morning.

Delhi’s AQI has again risen to 364, meaning residents are effectively inhaling the equivalent of 15-20 cigarettes a day.



The inaction of the central government led by PM @narendramodi has turned Delhi into a gas chamber. Young children will face severe impacts on their health… — Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) October 24, 2024

Officials At Work

In a communication to Chief Minister Atishi, VK Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, pointed out that road dust is the primary cause of air pollution in the city and recommended focusing on improving one's own situation instead of pointing fingers at others.



Yesterday, Gopal Rai, the Environment Minister, stated that he had sent a letter to the central government once again, emphasizing his desire for a gathering of all involved parties to endorse a cloud seeding plan aimed at triggering rain artificially to tackle air pollution in Delhi.



Rai stressed in his communication to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav the importance of implementing immediate actions, such as cloud seeding, to reduce the health dangers caused by dangerous smog and pollution levels.