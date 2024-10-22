Delhi AQI And GRAP II: Know More About Temperatures And Precautions To Follow

Delhi AQI And GRAP II | X (@airnewsalerts)

New Delhi: The second phase of GRAP-II, enforced by CAQM, became operational on October 22. The decision was made following a review of the air quality situation in the area, in accordance with the CAQM directive.



At 4 pm on October 21, the AQI in the national capital was measured at 310, categorising it as 'very poor' by the CPCB.



The IMD and IITM forecasted that Delhi's air quality might stay classified as 'very poor' within the 301-400 range in the upcoming days. IMD and IITM suggested that the reason for this could be the unfavourable meteorological and climatic conditions along with the absence of strong winds.

Regulations To Implement For GRAP II:



Perform daily mechanical/vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on the specified roads.



Make sure to sprinkle water and use dust suppressants on roads every other day, outside of busy hours, to reduce road dust in specific locations with heavy traffic and vulnerable areas, and properly dispose of the collected dust in designated sites/landfills.



Increase scrutiny to ensure rigorous enforcement of dust control measures at C&D sites.



Make sure to take specific and concentrated steps to reduce air pollution in all known high pollution areas in the NCR. Increase actions to address the main industries or activities causing poor air quality in each specific area.



Make sure there is continuous power supply to prevent the need for using alternative power generators like DG sets.

Enforce the timetable for controlled use of DG sets in NCR, including industrial, commercial, residential areas, etc., as per Direction No. 76 issued on 29.09.2023.

Coordinate traffic flow and station sufficient staff at intersections/congestion points to ensure seamless traffic movement.



Alerts will be issued in newspapers, on TV, and on the radio to inform individuals about air pollution levels and provide guidance on how to reduce activities that contribute to pollution.



Increase the cost of parking for vehicles to deter the use of private transportation.



Improve CNG/electric bus and metro services by adding more vehicles and boosting the service frequency.



Resident Welfare Associations should supply electric heaters to security staff in order to prevent them from resorting to open Bio-Mass/MSW burning in the winters.

Also, the CAQM instructed that construction activities that produce dust should be refrained from during the months of October to January. It was also mentioned that burning solid waste and biomass in the open should be avoided.



The authority recommended that individuals utilize public transportation more and decrease the use of their own vehicles, while also opting for less crowded routes for their daily commutes. It also suggested that individuals should change the air filters in their cars at the specified times.