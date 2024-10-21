Editorial: Delhi’s Pollution Woes Return

Delhi Chokes On Smog | File Pic

The national capital is once again in the grip of toxic air as pollution levels spike in the wake of an increase in stubble burning in neighbouring states. Every year as the winter months approach, Delhi faces a proportionate increase in bad air with AQI levels reaching alarming levels. As political parties, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Opposition BJP and Congress indulge in a blame game it is the hapless residents of Delhi who face the brunt of the problem. There is a sharp uptick in cases of respiratory distress with children and the elderly being particularly affected. Every year there are the same claims and counterclaims of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) kicking in and other steps being taken to tackle pollution , but as winter progresses Delhi becomes a smog-ridden, toxic nightmare. Come Diwali and the situation worsens as despite apex court bans and Delhi government directives, firecrackers make their noisy and toxic presence felt. AAP and BJP clash on the issue of use of firecrackers and the Delhi Police often turn a blind eye to blatant violations of the firecracker ban. Stubble burning is one factor that leads to an increase in pollution in the Capital but despite an AAP government being in place in Punjab, there is no let-up in the problem during winter months as farmers are yet to be provided with an affordable alternative to stubble burning. Vehicular pollution, construction activity, overuse of generators and the tendency to burn open fires to ward of the cold all lead to an increase in pollution. Despite the huge expansion of Metro services, there has been no reduction of cars on Delhi’s roads. There has to be extensive planning and a mass awareness drive to promote the use of public transport. Stiff fines for violating pollution control guidelines should be imposed. However, the authorities can do only so much. In the ultimate analysis, it is Delhi’ites who have to take whatever steps they can to curb pollution by car pooling, avoiding the use of firecrackers and restricting generator use. Meanwhile, the Capital is in for another torturous, smog-ridden winter.