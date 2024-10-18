 Delhi Weather Update: Thick Layer Of Smog Covers The Capital City; AQI & Temperatures Continue To Fall
Weather in Delhi is becoming cooler slowly, while air quality is deteriorating, with AQI levels reaching dangerous levels in various locations. The Central Pollution Control Board stated that there was intense pollution in the capital and nearby areas.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
The city was engulfed in a thick layer of smog. | ANI

New Delhi: The capital city has been experiencing hazardous air quality for a little more than a week. The skies are predicted to open soon but the weather conditions and air quality seem to be depreciating.

Today's weather indicated maximum temperature of 36.2 degree celsius and minimum to hover around 19 degree celsius. The humidity to stay raised by 91%. The wind flows with the speed of 9 km/h.

Air Quality Worsens In Delhi

Air quality became "very poor" in multiple areas of Delhi on the morning of October 18 as temperatures dropped in the national capital, while the local government scheduled a meeting with stakeholders to evaluate the situation.

During the morning, certain areas of Delhi experienced a shift to a "very poor" Air Quality Index, while the overall reading stayed at a "poor" level due to the challenge of pollutants dispersing in cooler temperatures.

Mornings in Delhi and the rest of the National Capital Region are becoming cooler and more hazy due to a combination of farm fires, vehicle emissions, and dust polluting the air.

Commuters make their way amid heavy smog conditions

Commuters make their way amid heavy smog conditions | (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)

IMD Weather Predictions

The meteorological department predicts sunny weather on October 18, with a low temperature of approximately 20 degrees Celsius.

The minister made the announcement the day after the Supreme Court criticised Punjab and Haryana for not stopping stubble burning and not following its order to take action against those breaking anti-pollution laws.

A meeting will be conducted today with officials from PWD, DPCC, MCD, the transport department, and Delhi Traffic Police to assess the current situation.

This initiative comes after the AAP government's Winter Action Plan was introduced in late September, detailing 21 strategies to address seasonal pollution. Bio-decomposer spraying to control crop stubble burning and an anti-dust campaign targeting construction sites are some of the main measures already in place.

The day before, Gopal Rai, Delhi's environment minister, introduced new initiatives to oversee and manage pollution in the city's 13 designated pollution hotspots. The Green War Room will oversee pollution control measures as the leader of the initiatives.

Government Takes Action

