Delhi: Anti-encroachment drive continues in parts of national capital, people raise slogans in Madanpur Khadar

New Delhi: Days after the authorities stopped a demolition drive in the Shaheen Bagh neighborhood after hundreds of residents gathered in protest, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday began carrying out the demolition drive in Madanpur Khadar Ward.

Bulldozer were also brought out to in the Prem Nagar area of Patel Nagar in Delhi where the SDMC is carrying out an anti-encroachment drive, according to news agency ANI report.



People were seen raising slogans ahead of the anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar Ward in Delhi.

#WATCH | People raise slogans ahead of the anti-encroachment drive in Madanpur Khadar Ward in Delhi. The demolition drive was announced by the civic body pic.twitter.com/b21YfXRSEp — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:54 PM IST