Delhi air quality remains in 'very poor' category; AQI at 329

Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category on Tuesday even as the minimum temperature slipped to 9.8 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) read 329. It stood at 389 on Monday. The city had recorded air quality in the severe category for three days on the trot.

Delhi had recorded a marginal improvement in air quality due to favourable wind speed. The neighbouring cities also saw some improvement in AQI compared to the readings the previous day, with some moving to poor from very poor.

Faridabad (recorded 274), Ghaziabad (291), Greater Noida (272), Gurgaon (346) and Noida (298).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the minimum temperature in the morning was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius.The relative humidity was around 88 per cent at 9:30 AM.

The national capital on November 17 had recorded the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 9.6 degrees Celsius Delhi on Monday had recorded a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature had stood at 26.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is likely to settle around 26 degrees Celsius, according to IMD.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR on Monday had indicated that favourable local surface wind speed on Tuesday is likely to bring slight relief.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday had said the ban on construction and demolition activities in Delhi will continue till further orders in view of the high air pollution levels.

The ban on the entry of trucks barring those engaged in essential services will continue till December 7, while CNG and electric trucks will be allowed to enter Delhi, Rai said after a review meeting with officials of departments concerned.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:45 AM IST