Delhi

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:59 AM IST

Delhi Air Pollution: Entry of trucks carrying non-essential commodities banned till Nov 30

FPJ Web Desk
PTI

PTI

Delhi's Department of Environment & Forests on Saturday issued an order banning entry of trucks in the national capital except those carrying essential commodities from today till Nov 30 in the view of rising air pollution in the city

CNG/electric trucks carrying non-essential commodities allowed to enter Delhi.

More to follow

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:30 AM IST
