Delhi Air Pollution: Entry of trucks carrying non-essential commodities banned till Nov 30

Delhi's Department of Environment & Forests on Saturday issued an order banning entry of trucks in the national capital except those carrying essential commodities from today till Nov 30 in the view of rising air pollution in the city
CNG/electric trucks carrying non-essential commodities allowed to enter Delhi.
