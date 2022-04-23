Delhi: AAP leader Atishi leads protest against Centre's order to demolish Sriniwaspuri Neelkanth Mandir; watch video

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi on Saturday shared a notice issued by the Centre ordering the demolition of a temple in Delhi's Sriniwaspuri area.

"BJP's central government ordered to run bulldozers on Neelkanth Mahadev temple in Srinivaspuri," the AAP leader tweeted in Hindi.

According to the notice, the temple has been built on government land without any authorisation. The notice stated that the land must be vacated within seven days or else the structure will be demolished.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Later, Atishi was seen leading a protest against the Centre's order to demolish the temple.

"People are in shock after this, they've made up their minds & will not allow this temple to be broken. BJP is unable to stop the lust for money, have started targeting temples," said the AAP MLA.

"This is the notice of the central government and the BJP is trying to convince people that either they give money or else we will demolish temples. This is completely injustice, Temple is a symbol of faith and it is unfair to give notice and demolish it," she added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

This comes amid the ongoing row over the demolition of a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Rajasthan's Alwar and the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the BJP ruled North Municipal Corporation of Delhi in the national capital's Jahangirpuri area on April 20.

Similar anti-encroachment drives have been seen in recent times in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 06:31 PM IST