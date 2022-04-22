Watch Video: Bulldozer tears down 300-year-old Shiv temple in Rajasthan's Alwar; BJP, Congress blame each other

The authorities in Rajasthan's Alwar today demolished a 300-year-old Shiva temple in Rajgarh. The action was taken during an encroachment demolition drive in the town where around 150 shops and buildings were also demolished. According to the administration, the temple was an encroachment that came in the way of the city's master plan for development.

The interesting thing here is that the opposition BJP had tried to make this an issue against the ruling state government but Congress in retaliation said that the Rajgarh Municipality board falls under the BJP and the decision was been taken by the board. "The state government has nothing to do with it," it said.

As per reports, the encroachment demolition drive is of last week and it was covered at the local level but the issue got flared up on Friday after a video went viral showing a JCB running on the temple.

The administration said that there was a lot of encroachment in the area and the action has been taken according to plan. A notice that was served by the municipality to one of the trespassers says that the decision was taken in the board meeting of the municipality.

In the meantime, taking a dig at the Gehlot government, Rajasthan BJP in a tweet stated that the temple demolition in Rajgarh was the state government’s ‘revenge’ for the demolition drive in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.

"How can a 300-year-old temple be an encroachment?" BJP state president Satish Poonia questioned. "We are sending a 5-member fact-finding team to the spot that will give its report in three days," Poonia said.

While Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasara retaliated and accused BJP of doing politics. "In 2018, the BJP Mandal President had written a letter to the Collector recommending the removal of this encroachment. There is a BJP board in Rajgarh headed by Satish Guharia. The resolution to remove this encroachment was passed in the board meeting," Dotasar said. "We have asked the district administration to look into the matter and we’ll ensure that the idols are to be duly enshrined again," added Dotasara.

Slamming the BJP Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi said that bulldozer has become a fashion now.

"I'm sorry to say, it has become a fashion; issues are made in the name of temples now. We respect temples, we're more religious than people from BJP. We don't use religion for vote bank," ANI quoted Joshi as saying.

In the meantime, the priest of the temple and the Brijbhomi Vikas Parishad have lodged a complaint to the police against Rajgarh Congress MLA Jauhari Lal Meena, the SDM of Rajgarh and the EO of the municipality for the alleged demolition of the temple.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 05:09 PM IST