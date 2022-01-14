Delhi: 52-year-old woman's throat slit with scissors during robbery in Karawal Nagar; 4 arrested

Four men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 52-year-old woman in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar in order to steal valuables from her house.

According to NDTV, scissors were used to slit the throat of the 52-year-old woman before she was hit with a brick during the robbery.

The accused were identified as Aman (23), Akash (20), Manish (19) and Vaibhav Jain (19), all residents of Loni in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the report, at around 6.30 pm on Monday, police were informed about the killing of Tara Bodh in Karawal Nagar.

They questioned several people and Aman's name surfaced. Aman works as a contractor of ready-made school uniforms and has his factory in Loni. He was associated with the family of the deceased for business purposes.

On Wednesday, police apprehended Aman and his associate Manish from the Old Delhi railway station. On their instance, the two other accused were nabbed from Loni, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain told NDTV.

Interrogation revealed that Aman was associated with the family of the deceased in connection with his business and was facing financial hardships of late. He sensed the availability of cash with the deceased's family and made a plan with his friends to rob the house, police said.

On the day of the incident, the accused entered a godown located opposite to the house of the deceased, where they had kept sewing machines on the pretext of some business dealings, police said.

They found the deceased alone there, robbed her of her ornaments, slit her throat with a pair of scissors and hit her with a brick. Jain was keeping a watch outside the premises, police said.

After killing the woman, as they were about to enter her house, they saw some neighbours present there and hence, dropped the plan of robbery and fled the spot, they added.

On the instance of Akash, a gold chain and a ring of the deceased were recovered from his house, police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, January 14, 2022, 09:15 AM IST