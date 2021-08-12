Delhi: 46 shops in Sarojini Nagar market shut down for violating COVID-19 norms

Delhi's Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) today ordered to closed down 46 shops and street vendors in the capital's Sarojini Nagar Market for violating COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier in July, the DDMA shut the Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar market, Kamla Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh for violation of COVID-19 norms.

The Tuesday market at Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar witnessed huge crowd without following covid appropriate norms and social distancing. The positivity rate in the national capital is at 0.08 percent.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday informed that almost all major hospitals are occupied at 70-80% capacity. "Sometimes the occupancy of (non-COVID) beds is 100%. As far as COVID beds are concerned, 298/16,000 are occupied, registering only 2% occupancy", Jain added.

Delhi reported 49 new COVID19 cases, 41 recoveries and zero deaths in the last 24 hours on Thursday.

The capital city has now 502 active cases currently.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 09:48 PM IST