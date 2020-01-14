Delhi: 2 held for stealing car batteries

New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing over 1,000 car batteries in the national capital and its neighbouring states, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Aftab Malik (28), a resident of east Delhi's Mandawali and Shan-E-Aalam (22), a resident of northeast Delhi's Gokul Puri, they said.

"During investigation, police analysed CCTV camera footage and spotted a suspicious car. After getting a tip-off, a trap was laid near Shakuntala Hospital, Braham Puri in Sagarpur and both the accused were arrested," a senior police officer said.

Interrogation revealed that they used to steal the batteries at night using their car and later deliver them to a person named Shehzad. Shehzad used to sell these batteries at various places.

Aftab was stealing the batteries for the last three to four years. He had stolen more than 1,000 batteries and other electronic parts from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

One country made pistol, one live cartridge, 56 car batteries and one car were recovered from their possession, they added.