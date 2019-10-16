Mumbai: 2 held for stealing car music systems

Thane: Thane crime branch unit 5 has arrested two thieves who stole costly car music systems after breaking the glass of the vehicles. Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Jagannath Saroj (46) and Dinesh Vashyap (33), both residents of Nalasopara.

Jayaraj Ranvare, senior police inspector from the Thane crime branch unit 5 said, “We received information on October 11 that two people are stealing car music systems after breaking the glass of vehicles across Thane city, Thane rural, Mira Road, Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai.

We got to know that the duo were roaming in Nalasopara area. We formed a team, laid a trap and arrested them.” Police said they have seized 16 touch screen car tapes, screw driver and other instrument, which total to Rs 3.5 lakh.

During the interrogation, both revealed they had committed 43 offences that happened in Thane city, Thane rural, Navi Mumbai and Mira Road and Bhayandar. The Wagle Estate police registered a case under sections 379 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.