COVID-19: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal recommends to end weekend curfew, resume private offices

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday recommended lifting of weekend curfews - from 10 pm Fridays to 5 am Mondays - in the national capital in view of declining Covid cases.

In the proposal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also asked to remove the odd-even system in the markets & to allow private offices to operate at 50% capacity.

During weekend curfew hours, only those involved in essential services and those facing an emergency situation could step out, and only with government passes or valid identity cards.

In addition, shops and commercial establishments, which had been allowed to operate on the odd-even basis to limit crowds in public spaces, can now open on all days.

Delhi logged 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more deaths due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate declined to 21.48 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

Thursday's cases were 10 per cent lower than those of Wednesday's. The national capital had reported 11,684 new Covid cases and 38 deaths on Tuesday, and the positivity rate was 27.99 per cent.



India added 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The active cases have increased to 20,18,825, the highest in 235 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,88,396 with 703 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 10:40 AM IST